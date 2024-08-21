Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

TXN stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.79. 989,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,821. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

