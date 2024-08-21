The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 71,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,800. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $184.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.89.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

