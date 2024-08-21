The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) CFO Bradford Hale Sells 10,000 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

