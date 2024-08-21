The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) CFO Bradford Hale Sells 10,000 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance
BWIN opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.
The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWIN
The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Baldwin Insurance Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a SEC Filing?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.