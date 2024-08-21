The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Robert C. G. Perrins Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($68.19), for a total transaction of £10,496,000 ($13,638,253.64).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 5,205 ($67.63) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,832 ($49.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,365 ($69.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,402.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,918.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,865.04.

The Berkeley Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,778.98%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

