The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.79. The company had a trading volume of 701,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

