The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $438.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $438.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.55. 15,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,592. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

