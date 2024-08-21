The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $134.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,140,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

