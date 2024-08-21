The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.