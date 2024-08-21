The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

