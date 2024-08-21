The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,082,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after acquiring an additional 557,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,842,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,180,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,862,000 after purchasing an additional 353,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

