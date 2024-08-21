The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

