The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 141,093 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

