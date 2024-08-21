The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after buying an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.