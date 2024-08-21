The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

PNC stock opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 396,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

