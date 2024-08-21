The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Sells C$35,184.49 in Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$35,184.49.
Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$119,800.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Tamir Poleg sold 2,400 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$14,436.00.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 1,900 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$11,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 1,400 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$5,390.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.87, for a total value of C$974.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Tamir Poleg sold 400 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$1,968.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Tamir Poleg sold 8 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$39.52.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.
