The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,451 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $862,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.15. 54,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,445. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.36, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

