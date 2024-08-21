The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after buying an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

