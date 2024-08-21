Thomas Spain Sells 21,238 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 21,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £8,070.44 ($10,486.54).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Thomas Spain sold 363,892 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £134,640.04 ($174,948.08).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Thomas Spain sold 249,650 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total value of £92,370.50 ($120,024.04).

On Monday, July 29th, Thomas Spain sold 28,378 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53), for a total value of £11,634.98 ($15,118.22).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas Spain sold 45,187 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £18,074.80 ($23,485.97).

On Friday, July 5th, Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £39,794.36 ($51,707.85).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £30,423.18 ($39,531.16).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £1,808.42 ($2,349.82).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain bought 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,720.09).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £79,612.75 ($103,446.92).

Staffline Group Stock Down 2.0 %

STAF stock opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.73. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

