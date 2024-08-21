Thomas Stenger Sells 3,200 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

