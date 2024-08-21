Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$0.55 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.76.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

