Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Acumen Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Acumen Capital from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.75. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCFS. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.34.

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$99.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.42.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

