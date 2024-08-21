Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.53. 828,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,614,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

