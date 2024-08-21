Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Titan International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 215,637 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Titan International by 3.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 780,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 261,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Price Performance

Titan International stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

