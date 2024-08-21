TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.04

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.04 and last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 1932681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.