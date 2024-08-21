TLGY Acquisition (NASDAQ:TLGY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.54. 131,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,409% from the average session volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

TLGY Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 71.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 479,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.