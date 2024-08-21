Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Plexus Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.90.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
