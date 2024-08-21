Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-14.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-14.750 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
