Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $142.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

TOL stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 729,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $146.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6,183.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

