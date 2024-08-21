Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $133.52, but opened at $136.94. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $140.71, with a volume of 729,642 shares trading hands.
The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6,183.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.65.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
