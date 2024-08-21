Toll Brothers’ (TOL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

NYSE:TOL opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $146.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

