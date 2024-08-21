Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$26.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$25.88 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$26.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

