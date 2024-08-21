Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,889,000 after buying an additional 1,353,815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,715,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth $25,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 150,767 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

