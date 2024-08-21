Traders Buy High Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 134,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the typical volume of 110,815 call options.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

