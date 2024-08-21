Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 897 call options.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $15.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 908,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

