TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.88.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.