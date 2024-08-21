TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $11,556,922. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.