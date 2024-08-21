Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 30,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $238,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54.

TZOO stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

