TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $103.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.89, but opened at $94.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. TriNet Group shares last traded at $94.94, with a volume of 24,722 shares.

TNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

