TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.88. 1,179 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

