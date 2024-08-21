Truist Financial Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $935.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $915.00 to $935.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

EQIX stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $824.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,976. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $784.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

