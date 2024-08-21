Truist Financial Cuts Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target to $13.00

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PKST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.62. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

