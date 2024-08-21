Truist Financial Raises Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target to $8.50

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 87,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,676. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $7,848,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

