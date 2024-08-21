TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s current price.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TTG opened at GBX 165 ($2.14) on Monday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £292.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,357.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.29.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

