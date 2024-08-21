TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s current price.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
TTG opened at GBX 165 ($2.14) on Monday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £292.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,357.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.29.
TT Electronics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.