Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,405,504 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Twilio by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,165 shares of company stock worth $3,927,865 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

