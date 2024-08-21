Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

TYL stock opened at $576.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,325 shares of company stock worth $8,173,368 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

