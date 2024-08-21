Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 10,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 144,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

