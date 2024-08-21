Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.