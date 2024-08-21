U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.