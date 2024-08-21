UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 102,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $29,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after buying an additional 1,546,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,309,000 after buying an additional 2,602,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,229,000 after buying an additional 1,147,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.