UBS Group Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $40.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GH. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

GH stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 72,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.13. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

