UBS Group Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $355.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $345.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.20.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.84. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

